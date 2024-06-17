Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting To Review Security Situation In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security situation in Manipur.

Joining the meeting at the Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block, Delhi were Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC Three Core HS Sahi, Security Advisor to Manipur Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur

DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles

DG Pradeep Chandran Nair.

Notably, the meeting comes a day after Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uike called on the Home Minister at his office and learned to be briefed about the situations in the northeastern state.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

In fresh violence, several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burned by unknown miscreants in Kotlen following the murder of a person earlier this month, the Manipur Police said.

Around 600 people from

Manipur’s Jiribam area are now taking shelter in Assam’s Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur’s Jiribam area.

The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas.