Arunachal: Fresh Probe Launched Against Former APPSC Officials Over Paper Leak Scam

NET Web Desk

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has initiated an official inquiry against former Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations, Taket Jerang, over his alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam.

The inquiry has been initiated under Rule 14 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965 according to an order issued by chief secretary Dharmendra on May 05 last.

The decision to conduct this inquiry stems from the need to investigate charges framed against Jerang during his tenure in the aforementioned capacities.

In light of the seriousness of these charges, the government has deemed it necessary to appoint an inquiring authority to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation.

Consequently, IAS officer and economics and statistics commissioner, Ankur Garg, has been appointed as the inquiring authority.

Garg’s responsibility will be to conduct a detailed inquiry into the charges levelled against Jerang.

“The outcome of this investigation is expected to play a crucial role in determining the necessary actions and upholding the integrity of the APPSC,” an official said.

It also reiterates the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability within its ranks and assures the public that due process will be followed diligently, the official added.

A maximum of six months is given to an officer to complete the inquiry.

Jerang, who is the main accused in the paper leak case, was sent on forced retirement by the Commission in 2022. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is presently investigating the case.