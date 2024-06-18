Team Nagaland Shines At Pencak Silat Senior National Championships With Nine Medals

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable display of skill and dedication, the Nagaland team has achieved outstanding success at the 12th Pencak Silat Senior National Championships, held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The team secured a total of nine medals: two gold, four silver, and three bronze.

Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister, Abu Metha, shared his excitement on social media, congratulating the athletes and the Nagaland Pencak Silat Association for their exceptional efforts.

“Another proud moment for Nagaland to celebrate,” Metha tweeted. “Well done to all the winners and the entire contingent for an excellent performance. Three cheers to the Nagaland Pencak Silat Association for their committed efforts.”

Medal Winners in Tanding (Fight) includes:

Hatneinem Khongsai: Gold

Kevin: Silver

Niya K. Thono: Silver

Hinokali: Silver

Jon: Bronze

Avikali V. Shequi: Bronze

Kitenlo K. Thono: Bronze

Medal Winners in Artistic Events:

Creative Solo Male (Silver): Kevin

Regu Girls (Gold):

Hinokali

Avikali V. Shequi

Dausenliu Rentta

The championships showcased the prowess and hard work of Nagaland’s athletes, with their success being a testament to their rigorous training and determination.

As Nagaland celebrates this significant achievement, the future looks bright for the state’s Pencak Silat athletes, who continue to bring glory and recognition to their home state on the national stage.