Indian Army Trishakti Corps Continues Relief Operations In North Sikkim

The evacuation of more than 1200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim since 12-13 Jun commenced on 17 Jun.

Troops of Trishakti Corps are assisting in a big way to speed up the relief operations conducted by civil administration.

Due to the large number of landslides, the tourists are being moved on foot and by vehicle in the stretches wherever connectivity exists.

Working under challenging weather and terrain conditions, the signallers of Indian Army helped BSNL & Airtel restore mobile connectivity on 18 Jun 24.

Since 12th Jun, Indian Army installed more than half a dozen telephone booths to facilitate locals and tourists to connect with their relatives.

Medical teams have set up medical aid booths & have been providing medical care to the needy residents & tourists.

So far, more than 115 persons have been provided with medical attention including a lifesaving emergency distress call of one 24 years old at Lachung suffering from High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema & Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

All the needy people have been provided with basic requirements of rations and other logistics support to sustain in this critical time.

The Indian Army engineers are providing assistance to BRO by providing manpower and stores to restore connectivity.

Indian Army is steadfast in its commitment to ensure safe evacuation of all stranded tourists & local population.