Nagaland Government Declares Paid Holiday On 26th June For Urban Local Bodies Election

NET Web Desk

The Government of Nagaland has declared 26th June, the day of polling for the Urban Local Bodies election as Paid Holiday to enable people to exercise their franchise.

This holiday applies to all employees of the State Government in the Municipal and Town Council areas of the districts going to polls.

This also applies to all categories of employees ordinarily residing in one area but having the place of work in another area.

Moreover, the day of polling is also declared Paid Holiday for all employees of Banks and Financial Institutions in the Municipal and Town Council areas to enable them to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile in a separate notification, the government declared 22nd June as working day for those Offices and Departments engaged in election works under the Municipal and Town Council areas.

