PM Modi To Inaugurate New Nalanda University Campus In Rajgir, Bihar Today

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar today, on June 19.

The ceremony, set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium on the university premises, will mark a significant milestone in the university’s development.

The event will also feature visits to the ancient ruins of the historic Nalanda University, underscoring the deep connections between the ancient institution and its modern successor.

Nalanda University, a collaborative project between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, embodies a blend of historical reverence and contemporary innovation.

The inauguration will be attended by several dignitaries, including Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Additionally, heads of missions from 17 countries will be present, highlighting the international significance of the university.

The new campus, spanning 450 acres, is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and embodies the principles of environmental sustainability.

Designed as a ‘Net Zero’ Green Campus, it features a solar power plant, water treatment and recycling facilities, and several water bodies across a 100-acre area.

These eco-friendly initiatives ensure that the campus is self-sustaining in terms of energy and water needs.

Nalanda University’s journey began in 2014 with its first batch of students enrolled at a temporary campus in Rajgir.

However, presently, the university comprises six schools: the School of Historical Studies, the School of Ecology and Environment Studies, the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy, and Comparative Religions, the School of International Relations and Peace Studies, the School of Languages and Literature, and the School of Management Studies.

These schools offer a diverse range of courses, promoting global peace and research into Lord Buddha’s philosophy, among other contemporary subjects.

The newly built campus includes two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, accommodating around 1,900 students, and a hostel capacity for 500 students.

The design of the campus pays homage to the ancient residential structure of the original Nalanda University, integrating modern facilities with historical aesthetics.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit and the inauguration of the new campus are expected to enhance the university’s global profile, fostering international academic collaborations and promoting India’s rich educational heritage.