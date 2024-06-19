Tripura: Dipak Majumder Sworn In as MLA; No Expansion of Cabinet, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 19, 2024: Dipak Majumder from Tripura’s 7-Ramnagar assembly constituency assumed office as the MLA filling the seat left vacant by the late MLA Surajit Datta, who passed away last December. The by-elections for the Ramnagar assembly constituency were held on April 19 with BJP candidate and Agartala Municipal Corporation’s Mayor Dipak Majumder emerging victorious by a considerable margin.

Taking the oath amidst a solemn ceremony held in the Assembly’s lobby here in Agartala city on Wednesday, Dipak Majumder was administered the oath by Biswabandhu Sen, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. Reflecting on this pivotal moment in his political career, Majumder expressed his gratitude to the voters of Ramnagar and pledged to focus on both local development and the overall progress of the state.

“This marks a new chapter in my political journey as I step into the esteemed assembly. I am deeply thankful to the constituents of Ramnagar for their trust and support,” remarked MLA Dipak Majumder in a brief statement to the media personnel following the ceremony.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha present at the swearing-in ceremony conveyed his felicitations to the newly sworn-in MLA emphasizing the optimism for Tripura’s legislative future with Majumder’s participation.

“It is a matter of joy that the beloved Deepak Majumder has taken oath as MLA. I congratulate him and look forward to his contributions towards the prosperity of our assembly,” stated Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

In response to queries from the media regarding the state cabinet, the Chief Minister clarified that there were no current plans for its expansion or reshuffling. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Ram Prasad Pal, members of the Council of Ministers, MLAs, and other dignitaries including Congress MLA Sudip Roy Burman and Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

Following the oath-taking, leaders from opposition parties paid respects to Dipak Majumder, presenting floral tributes and extending their best wishes, marking a gesture of bipartisan goodwill towards the new legislator.