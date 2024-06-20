523 Candidates In Fray For Upcoming Nagaland’s ULB Elections On June 26

NET Web Desk

A total of 523 intending candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to urban local bodies, scheduled in Nagaland on June 26.

State Election Commission( SEC) informed that 56 candidates from Dimapur Municipal council, 16 from East Dimapur town council, 14 from Niuland town council, 28 from Chümoukedima town council, 20 from Medziphema town, 35 from kohima municipal council, 14 from Peren town council, 20 from Julukie town council, 12 from Tening town council, 27 from Wokha town council, 19 from Bhandari town council will be contesting in the election.

Additionally, 28 from Zunheboto town council, 15 from Sathaka town council, 12 from Atoizu town council, 12 from Aghunato town council, 29 from Tseminyu town council, 29 from Mokokchung Municipal council, 6 from Tuli town council, 20 from Changtongya town council, 19 from Mangkolemba town council, 25 from Phek town council, 28 from Pfutsero town council, 28 from Chozuba town council and 11 from Meluri town council will be contesting in this election.

The SEC also informed that 64 candidates from 21 Municipal and town councils have been declared elected unopposed in the civic polls.

Meanwhile, a total of 79 intending candidates, have pulled out of the race including all the 59 candidates from Eastern Nagaland.