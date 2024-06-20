Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Govt Cancels UGC-NET Exam 2024 Over Integrity Concerns; Orders CBI Probe

NET Web Desk

The UGC-NET June 2024 Examination has been cancelled by the government after the inputs from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre indicated that the integrity of the examination may have been compromised.

A fresh examination will be conducted later for which the information will be shared separately.

The matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for thorough investigation in the matter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination on Tuesday, June 18, in two shifts across different cities of the country.

On 19th June, the University Grants Commission (UGC) received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination.

