Sikkim: Zipline Constructed At Sangklang To Facilitate Material Transfer

NET Web Desk

The Sangklang bridge, a crucial connection between Mangan and Dzongu, was washed away due to incessant rainfall. This severely hampered transportation and the movement of materials between these regions. To address this urgent need, a zip line has been constructed in Sangklang to facilitate the transfer of materials to and from Dzongu and Mangan.

The engineering team of BAC Passingdang, officials from BAC Mangan and entire engineering team of Zilla MDZP Mangan, led by Divisional Engineer (MDZP) Mr. R.D. Lepcha, undertook the construction of the zip line. A significant aspect of this effort was the involvement of the local communities of Dzongu and Chandey, who played a crucial role in the rapid response to the crisis.

The coordination between the engineering team and the local populace ensured a seamless workflow, significantly reducing the time required for the construction.

As of now, the engineering team and local volunteers are actively engaged in pulling the cable and laying it over the tower posts. The primary goal is to have the zip line operational by evening. However, final touches, including the installation of additional U bolts, clamps, and other necessary prerequisites, are expected to be completed by tomorrow morning.

The construction began on June 17 and is projected to be fully functional by 10:30 AM tomorrow. Once operational, it will significantly enhance the movement of materials between Dzongu and Mangan, restoring a critical link disrupted by the disaster.