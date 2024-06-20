Tripura: 12 Students Hospitalized After Suspected Food Poisoning, CM Dr Manik Saha Orders Probe

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 20, 2024: A sudden wave of illness swept through Bodhjung Girls School on Wednesday morning, sending at least 12 students to GB Hospital by ambulance. The incident is believed to be a case of food poisoning, occurred after the students consumed hostel food.

The alarm was raised when a girl student from the Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society hostel began vomiting and complaining of severe abdominal pain shortly after arriving at school. “One by one, the students started fainting,” a teacher at the school reported. “About 15 students were affected. Four ambulances were called to the scene, and the students were rushed to GB Hospital for immediate treatment.”

A student who fell ill recounted, “We ate ‘dal’ ‘bhaat’ at the hostel before heading to school for our exams. Suddenly, we all started experiencing stomach pain and vomiting.”

Parents have raised concerns about the quality of food provided at the hostel. “The food at the hostel is of poor quality and lacks proper nutrition,” one parent asserted. “This negligence is the reason our children are suffering today.”

In response to the crisis, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha expressed his concern through social media, stating, “I have been informed about the illness of female students at Bodhjung Girls’ School. The government is taking this matter very seriously. GB Hospital authorities have been instructed to prioritize the treatment of the sick students. An investigation into the incident has been ordered.”

Local officials quickly mobilized to address the situation. West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, SDM Manik Lal Das, and BJP state president Rajeev Bhattacharya visited the school to assess the situation firsthand. “Fifteen students from the hostel fell ill today,” said SDM Manik Lal Das. “Doctors are now examining the remaining students to ensure no one else is affected.”

Dr. Vishal Kumar provided further details, stating, “Fifty students from various classes at Bodhjung Girls School reside in the hostel. After falling ill, 15 students have been hospitalized, and the remaining 35 are currently being examined. Discussions with the hostel authorities are underway, and food samples will be tested.”

Chief Minister Saha also visited the hospital to personally check on the students’ condition. “It appears the students have fallen ill due to food poisoning,” he confirmed. “One of the affected students is from Tulsibati Hostel, but they attend the same school. Ensuring their treatment is our top priority.”

The incident has sparked a response from student organizations, with leaders from SFI and TSU visiting the hospital to inquire about the students’ well-being. An organization representative criticized the hostel’s management, stating, “This incident highlights the severe irregularities and disorganization in the hostel’s operations. The food quality is unacceptable, and the state’s health services need significant improvement.”

The state government has pledged to conduct a thorough investigation to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure the safety and well-being of all students.