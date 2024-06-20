Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Urges Union Aviation and Railway Ministers for More Flights & Trains From Agartala, Dhaka & Chittagong

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 20, 2024: Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury made a fervent appeal to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging for critical improvements in northeastern connectivity.

In a letter addressed to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister Chowdhury emphasized the necessity of declaring Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala as an International Airport. Highlighting the recent designation by the Ministry of Finance as a Customs Check post, he stressed the immediate need for commencing international flights from MBB Airport. Additionally, he called for the extension and development of Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti District.

Minister Chowdhury expressed deep concern over the discontinuation of key IndiGo flights such as Kolkata-Agartala-Lengpui and Kolkata-Agartala-Shillong routes, which has resulted in skyrocketing airfares. He underscored the critical role these flights play in connecting essential services like tourism, healthcare, emergency services, and education. Urging swift action, he called for the immediate resumption of these services or the introduction of suitable alternatives through other air operators.

In a separate communication to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister Chowdhury advocated for the introduction of regular passenger and goods train services between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka, Bangladesh, as well as between Agartala and Chittagong, Bangladesh, utilizing the newly inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura rail link. He also pushed for the electrification of railway tracks from Badarpur to Sabroom, conversion of existing single-line tracks to double-line tracks, and the addition of daily passenger trains on the Agartala-Dharmanagar route.

Further emphasizing the need for enhanced railway connectivity, Minister Chowdhury proposed the introduction of Agartala-Guwahati Inter-City Train services, as well as trains connecting Agartala to Jammu, Puri, and Gaya. He also sought alternative rail connections from Pecharthal to Kailashahar-Dharmanagar and from Dharmanagar to Belonia via Kailasahar, Kamalpur, Khowai, and Agartala, including the introduction of a Belonia-Feni rail link.

Minister Chowdhury’s letters underscored the urgency of these measures in bolstering regional connectivity and supporting the socio-economic development of the northeastern states.