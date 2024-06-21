10th International Day Of Yoga Celebrated In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Along with the rest of the world, the Yoga enthusiasts in Aizawl, Mizoram joined the celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga at Hawla Indoor Stadium, this morning.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and also partook in the Yoga Protocol along with Lady Governor Dr Jayashree Kambhampati.

The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Yoga for self and society. On this occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma was the Guest of Honour.

Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, in his address for the occasion, expressed his delight in witnessing such a diverse gathering, unified in the appreciation and practice of yoga.

He enlightened the gatherings on the benefits of yoga practice in daily life to promote a healthier and happier society.

The Governor Spoke about how Yoga originated in India to transcend cultural boundaries to become a global phenomenon and how it embodies the very essence of harmony and peace, which is the need of the hour in the context of the global scenario.

He also advocated that Yoga is not just a set of physical exercises, but a holistic approach to health and well-being for the individual, which positively affects Society.

Another speaker of the event, Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma emphasized to the NCC Cadets and the participants the role of yoga in maintaining work-life balance and reducing stress in today’s fast-paced world.

The Chief Secretary also endorsed the practice of Yoga for achieving peace, harmony, health and to help to have a deeper connection with our bodies.

The Celebration event commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Vanlalsawma Principal Director, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Mizoram. After the addresses by the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honour, the Common Yoga Protocol was conducted.

In this Yoga Protocol, the participants, led by six seasoned yoga instructors from Ministry of AYUSH, performed various asanas promoting flexibility, strength, and inner peace.

Apart from the special invitees and the Yoga enthusiasts, the NCC cadets of 1 Mizo Bn, 1 Mizo Air SQN and 20 Mizo Bn NCC along with their Commanding Officers and Instructors attended the event organised under the aegis of NER Directorate and Group HQ Silchar.

After the segment of Common Yoga Protocol, the Commanding Officers from NCC units presented mementos to Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and Lady Governor Dr Jayashree Kambhampati, Chief Secretary Smt Renu Sharma and the Director and other officials as token of appreciation for their support towards promoting yoga and wellness in the community.

In return, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati also gifted mementos to the Yoga instructors and other special invitees.

As reported, there are at present 12 (Twelve) Yoga Instructors under the Directorate of AYUSH, who are posted at 8 (Eight) District Hospitals, Civil Hospital Aizawl, Integrated AYUSH Hospital Thenzawl, and the Administrative Training Institute (ATI).

The program concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Smt Sangchin Chinzah, Secretary, H&FW, Government of Mizoram.