Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Embarks On Two-Day Visit To India

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a two-day visit to India beginning today, June 21.

Apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Moreover, Bangladesh PM will also have a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This will be the first incoming bilateral State visit after the formation of the new government in India.

Notably, Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Union Council of Ministers earlier this month. 

