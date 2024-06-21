International Yoga Day Celebrated with Zeal Across the State; PM Modi’s Efforts Gaining International Recognition, Says CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 21, 2024: International Yoga Day was celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the state and the country, marking a day of unity and wellness. The primary event took place at the Hapania International Fair Ground premises in Agartala city with Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha leading the celebrations. Parallel events took place at various venues, underscoring the widespread engagement in this global initiative.

The BJP Tripura Pradesh Committee organized a notable celebration at the NSRCC Hall, with participation from Minister Sudhangshu Das, Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Pradesh Secretary Tapas Majumder, Tripura Sports Council Secretary Sukant Ghosh, and Padma Shri gymnast Dipa Karmakar. This event highlighted the commitment of political and sports figures to the promotion of yoga.

At the main event at Hapania International Fair Ground premises, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha emphasized the deep roots of yoga in ancient Indian tradition. “Yoga keeps our body and mind healthy,” he stated, “This year’s theme, ‘Yoga – for self and society,’ reflects the holistic benefits of yoga.” He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in gaining international recognition for yoga, making it a globally celebrated practice.

Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu graced the Yoga Day celebration at Assam Rifle Public School, adding to the day’s significance. Meanwhile, the Agartala Press Club hosted its own event under the aegis of the Medical Astrology Research Fellowship, further expanding the reach of the celebrations.

At the NSRCC Hall event, Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee participated with vigor. He also attended the International Yoga Day celebrations at Prachya Bharti Higher Secondary School in Banamalipur assembly constituency. Bhattacharjee highlighted yoga’s comprehensive benefits, stating, “Yoga not only keeps us physically healthy but also enhances our mental and spiritual well-being, making us calm and lively.”

Minister Sudhangshu Das, attending the yoga camp organized by Tripura Pradesh Yuva Morcha at the NSRCC Hall, stressed the necessity of regular yoga practice. “To live a healthy and disease-free life, it is very necessary to do yoga exercises, even if it’s just a little every day,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Tinku Roy participated in the Yoga Festival at the Hapania International Fair premises. Drawing an analogy between yoga and music, Roy remarked, “Yoga is like music. The rhythm of the body, the harmony of the mind, and the synchronization of the soul create the symphony of life. The foundation of yoga is to bring one’s mind from this fickle, moving world to a single point of concentration. The word yogasana is closely related to yoga.”

The celebrations across various platforms and by diverse participants underscored a collective commitment to promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through the practice of yoga.