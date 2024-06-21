Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: YRS Department & National AYUSH Mission Observes Yoga Day In Kohima

The northeastern state of Nagaland joins the country in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga.

In Kohima, Department of Youth Resources and Sports in collaboration with National AYUSH Mission, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland is organised the event at IG Stadium Kohima this morning with participation from students from IG Academy, NYK, NCC Girls Battalion.

State Nodal Officer, National AYUSH Mission, Directorate of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland Dr. Seyiekhrietuo John led the participants in performing the common Yoga Protocol such as Asana, breathing technique and meditation.

On the occasion, Dr John also spoke the significance of the Yoga in the occasion.

In addition, the state tourism department is also working organising the event at the Naga Heritage Kisama which will begin at 8 AM.

