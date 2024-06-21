Toko Telyi Becomes First From Arunachal To Be Selected For Bhartendu Natya Academy

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking accomplishment, Toko Telyi has become the first individual from Arunachal Pradesh to be selected for the prestigious Bhartendu Natya Academy, one of India’s foremost institutions for dramatic arts.

This selection marks a significant milestone, highlighting the emerging cultural talent from the northeastern state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to congratulate Telyi, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Toko Telyi on being the first Arunachali selected for the prestigious Bhartendu Natya Academy! Your remarkable achievement brings immense pride and joy to the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. Best wishes for your future endeavors and continued success.”

The Kamsa Dramatics Society, a prominent cultural organization in Arunachal Pradesh, also expressed their joy and pride. “The Kamsa Dramatics Society is delighted to share the news that Toko Telyi has been selected as the first Arunachali member to join the esteemed two-year program at Bhartendu Natya Academy. This achievement fills our society with immense pride and happiness. Congratulations to Telyi on this significant milestone!” read a statement from the society.

The Bhartendu Natya Academy, located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is renowned for its comprehensive training in various aspects of theater and dramatic arts.

Being selected for its two-year program is considered a highly coveted opportunity for aspiring actors and dramatists across the country.

Telyi’s selection not only brings immense pride to Arunachal Pradesh but also serves as an inspiration for young artists in the region.

As Toko Telyi embarks on this new journey, the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh stands behind him, celebrating his success and wishing him the very best for his future endeavors at the Bhartendu Natya Academy.