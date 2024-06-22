Guwahati Medical College Performs First Successful Cadaver Kidney Transplant In Northeast

NET Web Desk

The Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has completed its first cadaver kidney transplant successfully.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Health Minister, said on Saturday that, after the family members of a brain-dead patient donated two kidneys of the brain-dead patient, an expert doctors’ team at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital successfully did a kidney transplant to two other patients.

“We are very much thankful to the family members of the brain-dead patient. The expert doctors team of GMCH successfully did a kidney transplant here and it is the first in Guwahati as well as North East India. The kidneys were transplanted to two other patients. If we start a culture of donating kidneys of brain-dead patients then it will save the lives of many people,” CM Sarma said.

He further said, “We will also try to conduct a liver transplant in Guwahati.”

The Assam Chief Minister also said that the GMCH doctors also successfully gave birth to a child through IVF.

“The GMCH doctors transplanted embryos to 36 and 8 women were pregnant and conducted one cesarean birth. In GMCH the cost of IVF is around Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh. 28 bone marrow transplant also done at GMCH,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He further said that more than 53,000 patients get benefits from PM schemes at GMCH.