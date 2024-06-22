Mr. Arunachal 2023 Tachang Phassang Set To Compete For Mister National Universe Title In Bangkok

NET Web Desk

Tachang Phassang, a celebrated representative from Arunachal Pradesh, is competing for the prestigious Mister National Universe title in Bangkok, Thailand.

The young and talented Phassang, who holds the titles of Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, has garnered support and admiration from his home state and beyond.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his encouragement and support for Phassang, urging the public to vote for him through social media platforms. “Our bright boy Tachang Phassang is competing for the Mister National Universe title in Bangkok, Thailand, and our good wishes go out to him. I appeal to everyone to vote for him through Mister National Universe on Facebook & Instagram. Stay positive & give your best, Phassang,” said Khandu.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also took to social media to rally support for Phassang, highlighting his achievements and the pride he brings to the state.

“Best wishes to Tachang Phassang, the remarkable representative from Arunachal Pradesh, as he competes in Mister National Universe in Bangkok, Thailand! With the prestigious titles of Mr. Arunachal 2023 and Rubaru Mr. India, Tachang embodies grace, talent, and dedication, truly reflecting the essence of Indian excellence,” tweeted Mein.

Mein also provided clear instructions on how to vote for Phassang:

How to Vote:

1. Visit the social media handle of #MisterNationalUniverse on Facebook and Instagram.

2. Find the Mister National Universe Popular Vote 2024 posts and click on India’s picture.

3. Like, comment, and share India’s picture.

“Your votes can make a significant difference in his journey towards the crown. All the best, Tachang!” added Mein, encouraging everyone to support Phassang’s quest for the title.

Phassang’s participation in the Mister National Universe competition has ignited a wave of enthusiasm and pride among the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

His journey is seen as an embodiment of the state’s potential and excellence, and his supporters are eager to see him succeed on the international stage.