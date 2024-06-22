Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: African Swine Fever Detected At R&K Piggery Farm In Kohima

In a concerning development, an African Swine Fever case has been detected from R&K Piggery Farm Nyiepfü under Nagaland’s Kohima district.

Deputy Commissioner, Kohima Kumar Ramnikant has notified R&K Piggery Farm Nyiepfü below IG Stadium as infested Zones & Surveillance for control and containment of the ASF.

The infected zone extend to a 1 km radius of Infected Premises and Surveillance Zone covers an additional 9 Km outside the infected zone making a total of 10 Km radius from the source of infection.

In this regard, it is directed that restrictions such as ban on slaughter of Pigs, ban on import and export of Pigs and Piglets, ban on transportation of Pigs and Pork are to be strictly adhered in the said locations until further orders.

