Nagaland: Half Marathon Held In Mokokchung Against Drug Abuse

NET Web Desk

Narcotic Coordination Centre Mokokchung in collaboration with District Hub For Empower of Women Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan organised a Half Marathon race today in Mokokchung in commemoration of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Deputy Commissioner Mokokchung Thsuvisie Phoji flagged off the race from DEF camp. The culmination and prize distribution programme was held at main police point where Senior SP Mokokchung administrated the pledge against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

In the school boy’s category, Tekasanen emerged as the winner, followed by Shapong and Sungjimtoshi as the second and third winners respectively.

In the school girl’s category, Chuchusangla came out first, with Imsusenla and Watilemla as second and third winners respectively. In women’s open category, Imchaienla was declared the winner, while in men’s open category, John Minj was the winner.