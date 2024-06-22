Nagaland: Security Coordination Meeting Held For Kohima ULB Elections 2024

NET Web Desk

A Security Coordination meeting was convened at the DC Office, Kohima yesterday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections for the Kohima Municipal Council (KMC).

The meeting was attended by key officials including Returning Officer & Assistant Returning Officer for KMC, various administrative officers, Nodal Officers, Sector Officers, and Sector Commanders.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, highlighted potential influences from unwanted elements and advised Sector Officers, and Sector Commanders to remain vigilant, gather information, and maintain neutrality while performing their duties.

Additional SP Kohima assured that a comprehensive security plan is already in place, with sufficient security forces for the 76 polling stations in Kohima adding that flag marches and mobile patrolling have commenced.

Election Observer for KMC, Anthony Ngullie, emphasized the importance of enhanced coordination and information sharing between Sector Officers and Sector Commanders. Kohima’s ULB elections encompass both Chiephobozou and KMC jurisdictions.

All the wards in Chiephobozou and five wards in KMC are uncontested, leaving 14 wards in Kohima to undergo elections.