Arunachal’s Kabi Doyom Clinches Gold At All India Inter SAI Judo Tournament 2024

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable achievement, Kabi Doyom from Yegri village, Leparada, Arunachal Pradesh has won the gold medal at the prestigious All India Inter Sport Authority of India (SAI) Judo Tournament 2024.

The event, held in Bhopal, showcased some of the finest judo talent from across the nation.

Doyom’s victory brings immense pride and honor to her home state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Her outstanding performance has not only highlighted her personal dedication and talent but also placed Arunachal Pradesh on the national sports map.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein expressed his pride and joy over Doyom’s achievement.

In a tweet, he said, “Proud of Miss Kabi Doyom’s outstanding achievement, clinching a gold medal at the All India Inter SAI Judo Tournament 2024 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Hailing from Yegri village, Leparada, Miss Doyom has brought immense pride and honour to Arunachal Pradesh. My heartfelt congratulations to Miss Kabi Doyom for this remarkable feat and I wish her continued success in her future endeavours.”

This gold medal win is a testament to Doyom’s hard work, discipline, and passion for judo.

Her success is expected to inspire many young athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond to pursue excellence in sports.