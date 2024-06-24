Nagaland: Paid Holiday Declared For All Workers In Commercial And Industrial Establishments On June 26

NET Web Desk

In view of the forthcoming Municipal and Town Council Elections in the State, Labour Commissioner has declared 26th June 2024, as paid holidays for all the workers engaged in Commercial and Industrial Establishments in the State of Nagaland, in order to facilitate exercise of their franchise.

The Labour Department therefore directed all the Employers and Occupiers of the Commercial and Industrial Establishments in the State to pay wage at a rate equal to the daily average of his or her total full time earning for the day for which paid leave is declared.

The department also stated that no deduction whatsoever, should be made from the wage of any workers falling under the specified category.