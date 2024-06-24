Nagaland: Wokha District Administration Imposes Restrictions On Assembly, Movement Of Persons Within Wokha, Bhandari Towns

NET Web Desk

To ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Body elections on June 26, Deputy Commissioner Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan has placed various restrictions within Wokha and Bhandari Towns.

In compliance with State Election Commission directives, the DC has instructed all campaign workers and activists who are not voters or residents of Wokha or Bhandari Town to leave the wards and areas with immediate effect until the elections are concluded.

On polling day, assembly of up to five people and movement between different wards will be prohibited. Voters bound for polling station, officials and magistrates on duty, security and emergency services are exempt from the restrictions.

The DC cautioned that any violation will be dealt with under the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 and applicable laws.