Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Wokha District Administration Imposes Restrictions On Assembly, Movement Of Persons Within Wokha, Bhandari Towns

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

To ensure peaceful conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Body elections on June 26, Deputy Commissioner Wokha Ajit Kumar Ranjan has placed various restrictions within Wokha and Bhandari Towns.

In compliance with State Election Commission directives, the DC has instructed all campaign workers and activists who are not voters or residents of Wokha or Bhandari Town to leave the wards and areas with immediate effect until the elections are concluded.

On polling day, assembly of up to five people and movement between different wards will be prohibited. Voters bound for polling station, officials and magistrates on duty, security and emergency services are exempt from the restrictions.

The DC cautioned that any violation will be dealt with under the Nagaland Municipal Act 2023 and applicable laws.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News