Northeast Frontier Railway Thrives Ahead, Achieves 61% Electrification Till Now

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2024: In a monumental stride towards becoming the world’s largest “GREEN RAILWAYS,” Indian Railways, under its mission mode, is aggressively pushing for net-zero carbon emissions and complete electrification. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has emerged as a pivotal force in this endeavor, expediting the electrification of previously un-electrified Broad-Gauge routes under its jurisdiction.

As of the latest update shared by NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Sabyasachi De, the railway network has achieved electrification spanning 2583 Route Kilometers (RKM), which accounts for 61.00% of its total 4260 RKM network. “Our commitment to sustainability is reflected in the rapid pace of electrification across our jurisdiction,” stated CPRO Sabyasachi De in a press communiqué issued on Monday.

Highlighting the regional impact, the electrification efforts in the northeastern states have electrified 1399.34 RKM to date. Specifically, within the northeastern region, significant progress has been made with 1229.36 RKM in Assam, 2.81 RKM in Manipur, 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya, 6.00 RKM in Nagaland, and 151.59 RKM in Tripura already electrified. Further, 318.87 RKM in Bihar and 864.93 RKM in West Bengal, falling under NFR’s jurisdiction, have also been successfully electrified.

The electrification initiatives are being executed in phases by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and NFR’s Construction teams across various sections within the zone. This strategic approach not only aims to enhance the mobility of trains on NFR but also aims to bolster the rail network in the northeastern states, providing an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

“This transformation will significantly reduce pollution levels and decrease reliance on imported crude oil, leading to substantial savings in foreign currency,” emphasized CPRO Sabyasachi De. The electrification will also streamline traffic flow and contribute to the punctuality of train services by eliminating delays associated with traction changes.

The ambitious electrification drive by Indian Railways marks a crucial step towards sustainable development, promising a greener future while enhancing rail connectivity and operational efficiency across the region.