Tripura BJP Refutes Allegations, Accuses Opposition Leader Jitendra Chaudhury of Misleading Public

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 24, 2024: Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party’s Chief Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Monday vehemently dismissed accusations made by opposition leaders of CPIM party. Speaking to media personnel in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Chakraborty specifically targeted leader of opposition and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury, Pabitra Kar and Sudhan Das accusing them of attempting to deceive the public through misrepresentation and false claims.

“They have tried to mislead people by holding press conferences,” asserted Chakraborty, highlighting what he described as an attempt to regain lost ground through coercive means. The BJP leader singled out Dipak Majumder, who recently secured victory in the by-elections for the 7-Rambagar assembly constituency and subsequently assumed office as MLA, as a prime target of unwarranted criticism.

Responding to allegations by Jitendra Chowdhury that Majumder had violated constitutional provisions, Chakraborty categorically stated, “This allegation is completely false. He only tried to mislead people. There is no clarity in Jitendra Chowdhury’s statement.”

Taking a swipe at the opposition’s integrity, Chakraborty labeled Chowdhury and other CPIM leaders as “shameless,” recalling previous instances where similar accusations were proven baseless. “After the Lok Sabha elections, Jitendra Chowdhury complained that a booth had more votes than voters. But that allegation later proved to be completely false,” he declared, emphasizing what he viewed as a pattern of misleading claims.

Further addressing allegations regarding the closure of 961 schools in the state, Chakraborty presented a rebuttal supported by official correspondence. “This allegation has no factual basis,” he asserted. “In fact, a letter has arrived from the Union Ministry of Education to the State Education Department clarifying that there are 549 schools in the state with less than 50 students, and measures are being taken in accordance with the availability of alternative schools within a reasonable distance.”

Regarding accusations of irregularities in government job notifications, Chakraborty firmly rejected such claims. “This allegation is completely false and misleading,” he affirmed. “The state government is committed to transparently providing jobs without any cancellations.”

The press conference was attended by several other BJP members, underscoring the party’s unified stance in countering what they perceive as a campaign of misinformation orchestrated by the opposition.

Chakraborty reiterated the BJP’s commitment to transparency and accused the opposition of resorting to falsehoods to undermine public confidence. “We stand firm against these attempts to mislead the people,” he concluded, urging the public to scrutinize claims before accepting them at face value.