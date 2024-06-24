Union Minister Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Flood Management Review Meeting, Proposes Large Ponds In Northeast

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has directed India Meteorological Department and the Central Water Commission that efforts should be made to upgrade the forecast system of water level of rivers for better flood management.

Charing a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of flood management in New Delhi yesterday, he directed that the IMD’s alerts regarding lightning strikes should be disseminated to the public through SMS, TV, FM radio and other mediums.

He emphasized on the need to integrate weather, rainfall and flood warning related apps developed by various departments.

Shah also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s disaster management is moving forward with a zero casualty approach.

The Home Minister asked the India Meteorological Department and the Central Water Commission to complete the process of recalibrating all the equipment used in flood forecast.

During the meeting, Mr. Shah directed the concerned departments to conduct a detailed study of the recent floods in Sikkim and Manipur and submit a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said, at least 50 large ponds in the Northeast should be constructed so that the water of the Brahmaputra River could be diverted and stored in those ponds.

“This will help agriculture, irrigation and tourism benefiting the local economy,” Shah added.

The Home Minister appealed to the States and Union Territories to timely implement the advisories issued by the National Disaster Management Authority for flood management.

Mr. Shah also reviewed the preparations to deal with the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

He also emphasized on optimum use of satellite imagery provided by the Indian Space Research Organization by various agencies for flood and water management.

Moreover, he directed to ensure that the floodgates of all the major dams were in good condition.

He said that the flood monitoring centres of the CWC should be in accordance with the country’s requirements and of international standards.

The Home Minister also instructed the NDMA and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to take precautionary measures to prevent incidents of forest fire.

He stressed the need to regularly create fire lines, remove dry leaves and conduct mock drills from time to time with local residents and forest personnel.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Paatil, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary, Secretaries of various Ministries and Departments and senior officials attended the meeting.