Indian Tout and Four Bangladeshi Women Arrested at Agartala Railway Station in Human Trafficking Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 26, 2024: In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, an Indian tout and four Bangladeshi women were arrested at Agartala railway station on Tuesday night. This incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal entry and human trafficking across the India-Bangladesh border.

Every day, Bangladeshi citizens are reported to cross the heavily guarded India-Bangladesh fence with the help of brokers from both countries. Despite the efforts of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the intelligence wing of the police, these brokers often evade capture facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India. Once in the country, many of these individuals travel to various parts by rail, often being caught only at the final stages of their journey.

Sources reveal that human traffickers lure Bangladeshi women with promises of work, only to transport them illegally into the state. These women are then moved to different parts of India, where they are either sold into illicit activities or forced into antisocial activities.

On Tuesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Agartala railway station arrested an Indian tout, identified as Mohammed Kasem Miah, along with four Bangladeshi women named Mim Sultana, Rubaya Sultana, Ritu Begum, and Jyoti Khatun. “Out of the four arrested women, two were on their way to Pune and the other two to Ahmedabad,” said Tapas Das, the Officer-in-Charge of Agartala GRP police station. “Mohammed Kasem Miah, whose residence is in Sepahijla district was aiding these women in their illegal journey into and out of the state of Tripura.”

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at Agartala GRP police station. The accused were presented in court on Wednesday. The arrest underscores the persistent activity of human trafficking rings in the state, a problem that authorities are struggling to contain.

“The CBI has already filed chargesheets against several human traffickers in the state,” an anonymous official stated. “Yet, the human trafficking network remains active.”