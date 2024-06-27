Arunachal: MBBS Seats At TRIHMS Naharlagun Increased To 100

NET Web Desk

In a significant boost to medical education in Arunachal Pradesh, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved an increase in MBBS seats at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

The seat capacity has been raised to 100, marking a milestone for the state’s healthcare education.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his elation over the development through a tweet. “I am extremely delighted to share that the National Medical Commission has increased MBBS seats to 100 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. Now, we will have more students from Arunachal Pradesh pursuing their medical studies at one of the best colleges in the country,” he stated.

The expansion of seat capacity is expected to provide better academic opportunities for aspiring medical students in the state.

“Team Arunachal is steadfast in their resolve to provide better academic avenues to those aspiring to join medical services, thereby having a pool of our own doctors to serve the people of the state and the country more effectively,” Khandu added.

This move is seen as a strategic step towards enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical education in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that more students can receive top-tier medical training without leaving the state.