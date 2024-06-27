Assam’s Hargila-Motif Mekhela Sador Displayed At London’s Natural History Museum

NET Web Desk

In an exciting development for Assam, a stunning Mekhela Sador, adorned with intricate motifs of the Greater Adjutant Stork (locally known as Hargila), is currently on display at the Natural History Museum in London.

This exceptional piece is the creation of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman and her dedicated team, showcasing the unique intersection of traditional Assamese textile art and wildlife conservation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his admiration for Barman’s efforts in a tweet, highlighting the significance of the display. “This beautiful Mekhela Sador, woven with imprints of the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila) is designed by the team of Dr Purnima Devi Barman and displayed at the Natural History Museum of London. Appreciate her unique efforts in taking forward the message of Hargila conservation,” he tweeted.

Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, a renowned wildlife biologist from Assam, is celebrated for her relentless conservation work with the Greater Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos dubius).

She is the visionary founder of the Hargila Army, an all-female conservation initiative that has gained international recognition for its impactful efforts.

In 2017, Barman was honored with the prestigious Whitley Award and the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the highest civilian award for women in India, presented by the President of India.

This year, she further cemented her legacy by receiving the Whitley Gold Award 2024.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Barman wrote, “Our Hargila-motif Mekhela Sador from Assam is on display at the Natural History Museum, London, in the exhibition called ‘Birds: Brilliant and Bizarre’.

Purnima shared that the dress was woven by Ms. Noni Rajbongshi and Pranita Medhi, members of the Hargila Army.

“Many thanks to the Natural History Museum for all their support. Many thanks to all our supporters. My deepest gratitude to my beautiful State Assam for gifting us rich culture, tradition, and rich biodiversity,” Purnima added.