Bangladesh’s PM Sheikh Hasina Sends Gifts to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 27, 2024: In a heartwarming gesture of goodwill and friendship, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has sent a selection of delectable gifts to the Chief Minister of Tripura, Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha on Thursday. This exchange underscores the eagerness of both leaders to foster and enhance the warm relations between their countries.

To further solidify the brotherly relationship, Prime Minister Hasina sent an array of treats including 400 kg of the renowned Haribhanga mangoes from Rangpur district, 50 kg of hilsa fish, and 50 kg of rasgolla. These gifts were received at the Akhaura land port by Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, the First Secretary and Head of Mission, and Mohammad Al Amin, the First Secretary, both of the Agartala Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh. The items were then promptly delivered to Chief Minister Saha.

“This is a happy day for us,” remarked Rezaul Haque Chowdhury. “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent some of Bangladesh’s most famous delicacies to the Chief Minister of Tripura. The relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh is longstanding and continues to flourish. We are hopeful that this friendship will grow even stronger in the coming days, bolstered by mutual support and cooperation.”

This exchange of gifts is not a one-sided affair. In a similar gesture of goodwill, Chief Minister Saha recently sent the esteemed Queen Pineapples of Tripura to Prime Minister Hasina. These acts symbolize the deep-rooted camaraderie and mutual respect between the two neighboring nations.

Bangladesh, known globally as a friendly and hospitable country, has consistently worked alongside India to strengthen bilateral relations. Various initiatives have been taken over the years to foster these ties, reflecting the commitment of both nations to maintain a close and cooperative relationship.

The recent exchange of gifts is yet another testament to the warm relations and shared cultural bonds between Tripura and Bangladesh. As the leaders of both regions continue to engage in such meaningful exchanges, the friendship between the two is poised to reach even greater heights.