Minister CL John Calls For Green Revolution In Nagaland

Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Village Guards, CL John today said green revolution should be encouraged in Nagaland and every citizen should plant at least 5-10 trees in a year.

He was speaking during a Plantation Drive Program held at Supermarket area, Dimapur as part of National Clean Air Program, NCAP. He emphasized on the significance of clean air as the foundation of our existence.

Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Y Kikheto Sema said air quality in Dimapur is below national average, with an air quality index of only 96 and Dhobinalla area was the worst.

Sema underscored that one of the main reason of poor air quality was dust and lack of trees and therefore plantation drives are very much required. The commissioner urged public not to litter the area, keeping in mind the efforts undertaken by department and NGOs to maintain the area.

Divisional Forest Officer, Dimapur, Lhinghokim Touthang said the plantation covered a stretch of 690 meters with 440 plants. She said Dimapur Forest Division has been actively implementing pollution mitigating works under NCAP in previous years.

However, Touthang lamented that there have been instances of pots being stolen and plants being uprooted from vertical gardens. The DFO appealed citizens of the district to take proper care of gardens, emphasizing that reduced pollution and improved air quality benefit everyone.