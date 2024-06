NET Web Desk

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the joint sitting of Parliament today, on June 27.

Following the President’s address, a motion of thanks will be moved in both Houses of Parliament which will be discussed by the members.

Notably, this will be her first presidential address since the the BJP-led NDA formed government for the third time at the Centre.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began last Monday and the Rajya Sabha session will begin today.