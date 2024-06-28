BJP’s Fact Finding Committee Led By MP Biplab Kumar Deb Submits Report on Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal to JP Nadda

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 28, 2024: In a move to address growing concerns over the political situation in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda constituted a four-member committee led by Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb. The committee’s mandate was to investigate and report on the alleged political violence and administrative malpractices in the state.

The Fact Finding Committee on Friday submitted its detailed report to JP Nadda. Tripura’s former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb took to social media to announce the handover stating, “The representatives of the Fact Finding Committee have handed over the document and report to Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday, which contains the real picture of political brutality and administrative terror of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.”

The report paints a grim picture of the state’s political scenario. It alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had vowed to uphold democracy and protect the people of West Bengal has instead perpetuated a “black chapter of political revenge by using the government system and killing the constitution and democracy.”

The findings detail numerous instances of violence and intimidation purportedly orchestrated by Trinamool Congress-affiliated miscreants. According to the report, these groups have targeted opposition party workers and voters with “unspeakable torture.” The report describes a climate of “open intimidation, threats, violence, and attacks by Trinamool-backed goons,” characterizing it as a “very shameful election in Bengal.”

One of the most alarming revelations in the report is the claim that Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women have been subjected to sexual violence. “What happened under a woman Chief Minister is very shameful,” the report states, further criticizing Mamata Banerjee by asserting that “to whom the status of women is not important, winning elections is important.”

The BJP’s initiative to investigate and document these allegations underscores the party’s concerns about the state of democracy and governance in West Bengal. As the report is now in the hands of the BJP leadership, it remains to be seen what steps will be taken in response to these serious accusations.