Arunachal: Vets Perform “Life-Saving Surgery” On Tigress Chippi

NET Web Desk

In a landmark achievement for wildlife conservation, a team of veterinarians successfully performed a unique surgery on a tigress named Chippi, removing two large tumorous masses from her neck.

The team, comprised of Dr. Sorang Tadap, Dr. Nido Tayo, and Dr. Panjit Basumatary from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), has been lauded for their exceptional work.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the veterinary team on Twitter, highlighting the significance of this intervention in the field of wildlife medicine.

“Kudos to the team of veterinarians – Dr. Sorang Tadap, Dr. Nido Tayo & Dr. Panjit Basumatary – from @wti_org_india for performing a one-of-a-kind surgery on the tigress Chippi. This intervention will go a long way in conserving our ecosystem,” he tweeted.

The successful surgery marks a significant advancement in veterinary science and underscores the critical role of medical interventions in wildlife conservation.

The efforts of Dr. Tadap, Dr. Tayo, and Dr. Basumatary have not only saved Chippi but also contributed to the broader goal of preserving the ecological balance.