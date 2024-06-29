Assam’s Royal Global University Announces Scholarship For Students From Violence-Hit Manipur

NET Web Desk

A private university in Assam on Saturday announced an admission fee waiver for eligible students from violence-hit Manipur.

The Guwahati-based Royal Global University launched the ‘Hope for Manipur Scholarship’, focussing on children of families affected by the ethnic strife in the neighbouring state, a statement said.

The scholarship aims to support the students and families affected by the ongoing violence, ensuring that education remains uninterrupted and accessible, it said.

The initiative is part of the university’s broader campaign, “Northeast Can’t Wait. Padho! Kuch Bano”. For Manipur, this campaign has been rechristened as “Manipur Can’t Wait Even in Tough Times”, it added.

“Education is a beacon of hope and a trajectory for a brighter future. Through this scholarship, we aim to provide financial relief and a supportive environment for students whose lives have been disrupted by violence,” said AK Pansari, the chancellor of the varsity.

Supporting the initiative, climate activist from Manipur Licypriya Kangujam said, “Education is a powerful tool for change.”

The scholarship offers a complete waiver of admission fees for students from the violence-affected families of Manipur. They would need to provide evidence for the need for financial aid to avail the waiver, the statement said.