NMC Approves Increased MBBS Intake for Agartala Government Medical College: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2024: In a significant development for medical education in Tripura, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted approval for Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) to increase its MBBS intake capacity from 100 to 150 seats. This pivotal announcement was made by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday.

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the state’s Health Minister, emphasized the importance of this approval highlighting the expanded opportunities it will create for aspiring medical students in Tripura. “This expansion of seats is expected to enhance access to healthcare services in the future. Our government is committed to leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to improve the healthcare sector in the state,” Dr. Saha stated.

The Chief Minister underscored that the increase in MBBS seats is a major accomplishment for AGMC and the state, reflecting the government’s dedication to improving healthcare and medical education in Tripura. “Providing more opportunities for our youth to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors is a priority for us. This decision by the NMC is a testament to our continuous efforts to elevate the standards of medical education and healthcare services in Tripura,” he added.

The approval from the NMC is seen as a significant step forward, not only for AGMC but also for the state’s overall healthcare infrastructure. It is anticipated that this increase in the number of medical graduates will play a crucial role in addressing the healthcare needs of Tripura’s population.

AGMC, with its newly sanctioned seats, is now better positioned to contribute to the medical field by training more doctors who will serve the community. This move aligns with the broader goals of the state government to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve medical education standards.

The news has been met with widespread approval, with many recognizing the long-term benefits it will bring to the state’s healthcare system. As Dr. Saha remarked, “Our commitment to healthcare excellence is unwavering, and this expansion is a clear indication of our strategic initiatives to ensure that quality medical education and healthcare services are available to all.”

The increase in MBBS seats at AGMC represents a significant milestone in Tripura’s journey towards a more robust and accessible healthcare system, promising a brighter future for both medical aspirants and the state’s residents.