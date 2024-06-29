Tripura: South Padmabil Residents Block Road Demanding Urgent Repairs, Traffic Disrupted

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, June 29, 2024: The residents of Tripura’s South Padmabil Gram Panchayat under Panisagar sub-division in North district took to the streets on Saturday blocking the main road to demand long-overdue repairs. The blockade led to significant traffic disruptions prompting a swift response from local authorities.

The unrest stems from the deteriorating condition of a crucial 7-kilometre stretch of road connecting South Padmabil Duganga Ambika Kunda to the Assam-Agartala National Highway. Neglected for over a decade, this road has fallen into severe disrepair causing immense hardship for the approximately two thousand families in the area.

“Every day, we struggle to navigate this crumbling road. It’s especially difficult for our children to reach school during the monsoon season,” lamented one local resident.

The road is a vital artery for the community, serving two schools, two markets, a panchayat office, an SPO camp, and a sub-health center. The daily lives of countless residents have been severely affected by its poor condition, with complaints repeatedly falling on deaf ears.

Frustration boiled over on Saturday as the community decided to blockade the road, bringing traffic to a standstill. “We have informed the local Gram Panchayat office several times, but no action has been taken. We had no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” said another resident.

Upon receiving news of the blockade, Panisagar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sushant Debbarma hurried to the scene to address the besieged crowd. In a bid to defuse the tension, he assured the residents that he would take immediate action.

“I understand your frustration and the difficulties you have been facing,” Debbarma stated. “I promise to speak with higher authorities and ensure that the road repairs commence within the next 15 days.”

Convinced by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s assurances, the residents agreed to lift the blockade. The situation has now returned to normal, but the community remains vigilant, hopeful that this time their concerns will be addressed promptly.