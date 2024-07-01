National Law University Tripura & National Institute of Technology Agartala Inks MoU for Academic and Technical Collaboration

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2024: In a significant move to bolster academic and technical collaboration, National Law University Tripura (NLU Tripura) and National Institute of Technology Agartala (NIT Agartala) have entered into a strategic partnership. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Monday, lays the foundation for a partnership aimed at enhancing educational and research capabilities.

The MoU encompasses a wide range of collaborative efforts including joint research and development, curriculum reforms, student exchange programs with credit transfer, faculty exchanges, and resource sharing. This alliance will also facilitate access to advanced instruments and promote knowledge sharing of best practices, alongside joint outreach initiatives. One of the key aspects of this partnership is the establishment of shared intellectual property rights resulting from joint research endeavors, reflecting the institutions’ dedication to innovation and academic excellence.

The signing ceremony, a landmark event for both institutions, was attended by esteemed dignitaries including Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, Director of NIT Agartala, Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor of NLU Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Nachiketa Mital, Registrar of NLU Tripura, and Dr. Ripon Bhattacharjee, Assistant Professor of Law at NLU Tripura. Faculty members from NIT Agartala were also present to witness this momentous occasion.

During the ceremony, Prof. Singh and Prof. Patra expressed their enthusiasm for the collaborative spirit and mutual dedication to advancing educational opportunities and research capabilities in the region. Prof. Singh remarked, “This partnership represents a significant step towards fostering innovation and academic excellence. By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to create a dynamic environment for our students and faculty.”

Prof. Patra echoed these sentiments, stating, “The collaboration between NLU Tripura and NIT Agartala will open new avenues for research and development. Together, we are committed to enhancing the quality of education and driving progress in our respective fields.”

The strategic alliance between NLU Tripura and NIT Agartala marks a new chapter in the academic landscape of the region, promising a future of enriched educational experiences and groundbreaking research.