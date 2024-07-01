NTA Declares Retest Result, Revised Rank List For NEET-UG

NET Web Desk

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 1, declared the revised result of 1563 candidates and rank of all Candidates of NEET(UG) exam after the Re-Test.

The NTA said in a release that the revised Score Cards of all Candidates are available on its website.

Candidates can log in to the website and access their respective revised Score Cards at the website.

Notably, the revised list was announced after a retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks to compensate for loss of time as the exam on May 5 started late at six centres.

For the retest conducted at seven centres on June 23 following a Supreme Court order, 48 per cent of the 1,563 candidates did not appear.

National Testing Agency (NTA) officials reported that 813 of the 1,563 candidates appeared for the retest while the others opted for the marks without the grace.