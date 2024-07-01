Sikkim Celebrates ‘Gwala Diwas’, Honouring State’s Milk Producers

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Sikkim, today, on July 1, celebrated ‘Gwala Diwas’, honouring the state’s milk producers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended congratulations and best wishes to the people, particularly dairy farmers.

Governor Acharya praised the initiative for empowering milk producers and boosting the rural economy. He expressed gratitude for their hard work and dedication in providing high-quality dairy products.

Chief Minister Tamang echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the challenges faced by farmers and cowherds. He commended their contributions to natural farming and animal husbandry, noting initiatives like the Milk Person of the Year award and animal health services.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting dairy farmers to build a progressive and prosperous society.