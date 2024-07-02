Arunachal’s Dibang Valley Among Top 30 Performing Districts In India For Child Drug Abuse Prevention Efforts

NET Web Desk

Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has been recognised as one of the top 30 districts in India for its outstanding efforts in preventing child drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The recognition comes from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Govt of India, highlighting the district’s successful implementation of its action plan in this crucial area.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and congratulated the dedicated team in Dibang Valley for their remarkable achievement.

“It is a matter of immense pride that the NCPCR has recognized Dibang Valley as one of the top 30 performing districts in the country for effectively implementing an action plan for the prevention of child drug abuse and illicit trafficking,” Khandu tweeted.

He lauded the efforts of the local administration and community members, acknowledging the transformative impact of their work on local communities.

The Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the team, encouraging them to continue their commendable work. “Congratulations to Team Dibang Valley for this feat that is transforming the lives of communities. May you continue doing good work. My best wishes,” he added.

This accolade underscores the commitment and hard work of the Dibang Valley district administration and its partners in addressing the pressing issue of child drug abuse.

The recognition serves as an inspiration for other districts to implement effective measures to protect children and foster safer, healthier communities.