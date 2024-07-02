Assam CM Sarma Inspects Flood-Hit Golaghat District, Assures Continuous Relief Efforts

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the flood-affected areas of Bokakhat in Golaghat district today, overseeing the state’s relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister assured that the Assam government is working around the clock to support those affected by the floods.

In response to the crisis, Sarma has instructed all guardian ministers to promptly visit the flood-hit districts.

The state government has established relief camps and distribution centres in all affected areas.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Notably, the flood situation in Assam has escalated, affecting over 6 lakh people across 19 districts. The death toll has risen to 36, with two additional fatalities reported in Tinsukia and Dhemaji in the last 24 hours. One person remains missing in Golaghat.

A total of 1,275 villages across 64 revenue circles have been inundated, with more than 14,700 hectares of crop area damaged.

The severe flooding is attributed to heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lower Subansiri Dam in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a significant rescue operation, the Air Force airlifted 13 stranded fishermen from the flood-affected Hatiaali char in Dibrugarh district this morning.