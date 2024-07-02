IMD Issues Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rainfall In Assam, Meghalaya & Uttarakhand

NET Web Desk

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya today, July 2.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue in various parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar for the next three to four days. Similar conditions are also likely in Gujarat and the West Coast.

According to the monthly outlook of the Indian Meteorological Department, Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during July is most likely to be above normal.

Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and southeast peninsular India where below normal rainfall is likely.

The maximum temperature is likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of Northwest India and south peninsular India except the West Coast.

The latest Monsoon Mission Climate Forecasts System indicates that the La Nina conditions are likely to develop during the second half of the monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the national capital observed very light drizzle early in the morning.

However, for the coming few days, a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain is expected in the city. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 27 and 33 degrees Celsius.