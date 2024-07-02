Schools In Mizoram To Remain Closed On July 2 Due To Inclement Weather

NET Web Desk

The Directorate of School Education, Mizoram, has issued a circular announcing the closure of all schools on July 2nd, 2024, due to adverse weather conditions.

This decision comes following advisories from the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation.

The circular, signed by the Director of School Education, Lalsangliana, emphasizes the need for safety in light of the inclement weather.

The directive is aimed at ensuring the well-being of students and staff amidst potentially hazardous conditions.

Parents and guardians are advised to keep their children at home and stay updated on further announcements from the authorities.