Tripura Government Enacts Ban on 3-Wheeler Registrations in Agartala Starting July 10

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2024: Tripura’s Transport department on Monday issued a ban on registration of all types of 3-wheeler passengers and goods vehicles in Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District on and from July 10 next.

Deputy Secretary of the government of Tripura in a notification issued on Monday informed that “In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 115 of MV Act 1988 and for the interest of promoting sustainable urban mobility, the Transport Department, Government of Tripura hereby imposes ban on registration of all types of 3-Wheeler passenger and goods vehicles on and from 10th July, 2024 in Agartala Municipal Corporation area of West Tripura District. All these 3-wheeler passenger & goods vehicles shall include e-Rickshaws, e-Cart, e-Auto, Petrol Auto, Diesel Auto & CNG Auto and vehicle driven on bio-fuel (methanol & ethanol).”

“This notification aims to manage traffic congestion & ensure public safety and convenience, to promote alternative transportation methods by banning the registration of said passengers & goods vehicles in greater public interest. Therefore, any such vehicle as specified above shall not be registered on or after 10th July, 2024 in the territorial limits of Agartala Municipal Corporation area, West Tripura District.”

“The Transport Commissioner and DTO, West are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance of the same. The Transport Department, Government of Tripura shall review the effect of this restriction on the urban mobility from time to time and shall have right to review and amend this notification as per need,” the notification reads.