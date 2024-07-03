21 Students Pass After Tripura Board of Secondary Education’s Review: Board President Dr Dhananjoy Gan Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 03, 2024: Altogether 21 students have successfully passed the Class X board exams, announced a senior official from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Wednesday.

TBSE President Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Chowdhury informed reporters, “This year, for the review of Madhyamik exam answer scripts, 2,042 students applied. Out of these, 747 students had their results changed, and 21 students passed the exams post-review. Additionally, seven students qualified to appear for the Bachar Bachao exam, which is held for those who fail in just two subjects.”

Regarding the Higher Secondary Examinations, Dr. Chowdhury stated that no students managed to pass after the review. “A total of 1,385 students applied for a review of their results. After the review, 510 students saw a change in their results, but none secured passing marks. Only one student qualified for the Bachar Bachao exam,” he said.

The Board has issued notifications for students to fill out forms to sit for the Bachar Bachao exams, which are expected to take place in the last week of July. “The forms are to be filled from July 8 to 11, and schools will submit them from July 12 to 15. The exams are likely to be held in the last week of July,” Dr. Chowdhury added.