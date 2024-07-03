Another Massive Landslide Hits Imphal-Ukhrul Highway, Road Blocked

NET Web Desk

The continued heavy downpour in Manipur triggered another major landslide and mudslide along National Highway 202 (Imphal-Ukhrul road) on Wednesday morning.

The landslide, which took place at Kazipphung, Hungpung village along the Imphal-Ukhrul NH-202, caused several vehicles to become stranded. However, the vehicles were later diverted to a local road connecting Ukhrul town. The landslide occurred along a stretch where locals are engaged in sandstone quarrying activities.

According to locals, the first landslide occurred around 6 am. Later, another massive landslide was triggered at the same location, blocking the entire road. One house located at the top of the road was almost damaged, and if the rainfall continues, it is likely to be swept away by the mudslide, informed the locals.

It should be mentioned that the Imphal-Ukhrul road has been in deplorable condition, especially during the rainy season.

*Source Courtesy: https://ukhrultimes.com/