AR Rahman’s Documentary On Nagaland’s Musical Heritage “Headhunting To Beatboxing” To Premiere At IFFM 2024

NET Web Desk

The highly anticipated documentary “Headhunting to Beatboxing,” directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, is set to have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024.

The film, which delves into the rich cultural and musical heritage of Nagaland, will compete for the Best Documentary Film award at the festival.

The documentary traces the evolution of music in Nagaland, from the ancient traditions of headhunting tribes to the modern musical renaissance.

It promises an immersive exploration of the state’s diverse rhythms and sounds, offering audiences an enlightening musical anthropological journey.

Speaking about the premiere, AR Rahman expressed, “The film is very special to us, as it highlights the beautiful state of Nagaland and its rich cultural and musical history. Rohit and I are looking forward to showcasing it to the audiences in Melbourne.”

Director Rohit Gupta added, “We are honored to be selected in competition at IFFM. The narrative holds global relevance, showcasing the incredible healing power of music. After five years of meticulous work, I am excited to see the audience’s reactions and for them to explore Nagaland’s rich cultural and musical tapestry.”

IFFM Festival Director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, shared the festival’s enthusiasm: “When we saw the documentary, we knew there was something special. We are delighted to have the world premiere at IFFM and to have AR Rahman and Rohit Gupta present it to our audiences.”

“Headhunting to Beatboxing” features contributions from executive producers Abu Metha, Adam J. Greig, Theja Meru, Sheila Houlahan, and Rohhit Daas.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, marking its 15th year, will run from August 15 to 25.